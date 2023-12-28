For third year in a row, Louisiana’s population declines

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the third consecutive year, Louisiana’s population has fallen.

The state’s population is roughly 4,573,749, around 14,000 less than in 2022.

However, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, over the last three years, Louisiana has lost more than 84,000 people.

“Hundreds of my friends have left the state over the past decade or more that were loving Louisiana, that were thriving in Louisiana,” said Stephen Handwerk, former executive director of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Handwerk, who recently relocated to Michigan after over two decades in Louisiana, pointed to a growing unease with Baton Rouge’s legislative direction. Although he planted roots and grew his business in the state, he said he and his husband knew it was time to move.

“In the last few years, my husband and I were starting to feel this itch,” Handwerk said. “We were getting very nervous with the legislation that was being passed in Baton Rouge. We were getting really nervous looking at the political climate and how caustic it has gotten. That combined with the draw that it was time to go.”

Chief demographer at The Data Center, Allison Plyer, identified two key factors contributing to the population loss: outbound migration and a high death rate.

“When we look at the data before 2020, the state was probably losing population for a few years before that as well,” Plyer said. “We’ve had more people leaving the state than coming to the state for the last three years, but also deaths. A high death rate can significantly contribute to population loss and in fact, we’ve had more people dying than leaving the state.”

Plyer highlighted health issues, including the impact of COVID, overdoses, gun violence, and maternal mortality, as significant contributors to the state’s mortality rates.

“There’s obviously work that Louisiana needs to do to keep our residents healthy and reduce those death rates, but also grow emerging industries so we can attract more people to the state,” Plyer said.

Benerjermin Williams recently moved from Missouri to the New Orleans region.

“I’ve had no bad experiences,” Williams said. “They’ve been welcoming.”

Williams and his girlfriend vacationed in the Crescent City and fell in love with the area.

“The culture, the music, pretty much the things that we can do with my son. The things we can do with just me and her. It’s a family state,” Williams said.

As for Handwerk, he believes Louisiana needs a balance of supporting individual rights and people while aiming for economic growth to increase the population.

“If you start making these incremental changes, things will get better. Some of us just had to tap out sadly,” Handwerk said.

So far, 2023 population estimates per parish are not available.

