Water main line broken at Misty Hollow Apartments in Pineville

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The water main line at Misty Hollow Apartments on Highway 28 East in Pineville is broken and being repaired.

Misty Hollow has 80 units. Only Misty Hollow will be under a boil advisory once water services are restored until further notice.

Contact the City of Pineville if you have any questions - 318-449-5650.

