Wrong way driver dies in crash on I-10 near Louisiana-Mississippi line

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are reporting a crash that occurred overnight Wednesday (Dec. 27) on I-10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

Louisiana State Police say before 11 p.m., a truck driving in the wrong direction crashed into an 18-wheeler.

They identified the deceased driver as 49-year-old Gary Clark Jr. of Abita Springs.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

LSP says they are still investigating the reason behind the crash and ongoing toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avoyelles Jail escapee arrested in Cottonport following hours-long standoff
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
16-year-old killed, another teen hurt in fiery crash after overnight police chase
Emergency landing at Chennault
Plane traveling from Alexandria to Guatemala makes emergency landing in Lake Charles
Water leak fixed in Pineville; boil advisory in effect
VPSO seeking info concerning stolen skidsteer

Latest News

new laws
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
Remington Blanchard
RPSO searching for runaway teen
Water leak fixed in Pineville; boil advisory in effect
There is an emergency water leak located by Burger King at 2951 Hwy 28E.
Emergency water leak on HWY 28 East in Pineville
Avoyelles Jail escapee arrested in Cottonport following hours-long standoff