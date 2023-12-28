Wrong way driver dies in crash on I-10 near Louisiana-Mississippi line

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are reporting a crash that occurred overnight Wednesday (Dec. 27) on I-10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

Louisiana State Police say before 11 p.m., a truck driving in the wrong direction crashed into an 18-wheeler.

They identified the deceased driver as 49-year-old Gary Clark Jr. of Abita Springs.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

LSP says they are still investigating the reason behind the crash and ongoing toxicology samples were taken from both drivers.

