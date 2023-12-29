Arrest made after vehicle struck by bullets on Broadway Avenue

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a vehicle struck by bullets.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of gunshots on December 27 around 6:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue. Officers found the vehicle, but the owner had left the scene.

Shortly after, the owner of the vehicle, identified as Ladarrian Young, 25, returned to the scene. He was arrested for one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

