EPA gives Louisiana approval power for carbon storage drilling

(Louisiana Illuminator) - In what’s a widely anticipated move, the federal government has given Louisiana the right to approve and regulate drilling wells to store carbon dioxide underground.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, the state’s most prominent carbon capture and sequestration advocate, announced Thursday evening the U.S. Environmental Agency granted what’s known as permitting primacy to the state.

Some 30 carbon capture and sequestration projects have been proposed across Louisiana, and the EPA’s granting of primacy to the state is expected to put many on the track toward approval. The federal agency based its decision on Louisiana adopting regulations for Class VI injection wells that meet or exceed federal standards, according to the governor.

“Finding alternative means of harnessing our traditional fuel sources at the same time we expand our options for alternative fuel sources to the point they are market-ready, available and affordable is probably the great challenge of our generation and some of the most important work we can do for future generations,” Edwards said in a statement. “While CO2 sequestration is not the only strategy available for carbon management, it is the most mature and market-ready tool available in the near term.”

Gov.-elect Jeff Landry, who assumes office Jan. 8, welcomed the news, posting on social media that it “marks a significant milestone in our state’s economic development.”

“This approval has positioned Louisiana to become the nation’s leader in safely storing carbon dioxide, contributing to nationwide emissions reduction and bringing new jobs and innovation to our state,” Landry said.

Although Edwards has touted carbon capture and sequestration as part of his climate strategy, environmentalists have been skeptical of the technology. They have pointed out the energy needed to power some emission-control methods offsets any reductions achieved through storage.

Critics also question whether sites in Louisiana are suited for storing carbon underground. They fear the gas could seep up and damage ecosystems and the environment.

The fossil fuel industry, which is behind many of the proposed carbon sequestration projects, has countered that the technology is proven and has been successfully used for years.

Changes Louisiana made to its regulations to obtain primacy include not allowing storage in salt caverns or issuing permits for multiple injection wells at once. The state will also require monitoring systems for carbon sequestration that exceed federal standards.

“We certainly want Louisiana to be able to develop opportunities for economic growth in the emerging market for carbon management,” Louisiana Office of Conservation Commissioner Monique Edwards said. “But we cannot and will not sacrifice our duty to ensure that operations are conducted in a way that is protective of public safety and the environment.”

Edwards, who is not related to the governor, said her office will reach out to regional EPA officials to discuss the transfer of more than 20 Class VI applications for Louisiana that have already begun the agency’s permitting process.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.