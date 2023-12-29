Family protests in-custody death of Avoyelles Parish offender

Family members of Jerome Stevenson gathered with leaders of the NAACP, calling for the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff to say something about his death.
By Alena Noakes
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Family members of Jerome Stevenson, 26, gathered with leaders of the NAACP on December 29, calling for Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat to say something about his death.

Stevenson died on November 6 as a result of injuries sustained while in custody in Avoyelles during a violent conflict with another inmate on Nov. 4.

We’re learning the first official details about his death and the incident for the first time today, almost two months after his death.

This is a breaking news update. We will provide more information later on this afternoon.

