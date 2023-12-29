Former Sabine Parish sheriff’s deputy accused of inappropriate behavior involving juveniles

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Sabine Parish sheriff’s deputy has been accused of inappropriate behavior involving juveniles.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 17 a report was made to them regarding the behavior, which sparked an internal investigation that led to the firing of Deputy Brennin Kade Cox, 25, of Florien on Dec. 18.

The case was then turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. Cell phone data obtained showed inappropriate texts and communication with a juvenile. Upon completion of the investigation, Cox was arrested for one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile (felony), one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor (felony) and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Cox was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center, where he later bonded. He was originally hired on April 21, 2023, and assigned to the Corrections Division.

