Former Sabine Parish sheriff’s deputy accused of inappropriate behavior involving juveniles

Brennin Kade Cox
Brennin Kade Cox(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Sabine Parish sheriff’s deputy has been accused of inappropriate behavior involving juveniles.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 17 a report was made to them regarding the behavior, which sparked an internal investigation that led to the firing of Deputy Brennin Kade Cox, 25, of Florien on Dec. 18.

The case was then turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. Cell phone data obtained showed inappropriate texts and communication with a juvenile. Upon completion of the investigation, Cox was arrested for one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile (felony), one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor (felony) and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Cox was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center, where he later bonded. He was originally hired on April 21, 2023, and assigned to the Corrections Division.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avoyelles Jail escapee arrested in Cottonport following hours-long standoff
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
16-year-old killed, another teen hurt in fiery crash after overnight police chase
Emergency landing at Chennault
Plane traveling from Alexandria to Guatemala makes emergency landing in Lake Charles
Water leak fixed in Pineville; boil advisory in effect
VPSO seeking info concerning stolen skidsteer

Latest News

Fireworks
Officials advise firework safety for New Year’s
With celebrating the new year comes popping fireworks, and officials are asking the public to...
Officials advise firework safety for New Year’s
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Remington Blanchard, 17.
RPSO searching for runaway teen
Water main line broken at Misty Hollow Apartments in Pineville