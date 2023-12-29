Kevin Dillon to reign as Bacchus in 2024

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Actor Kevin Dillon, known for his roles in Entourage and Platoon, will lead the 55th Bacchus parade as Bacchus LV.

“We are thrilled that Kevin Dillon will be joining us as Bacchus LV,” said Krewe Captain Clark Brennan.

The parade, themed “Take A Number Please,” features 32 hand-painted floats by Kern Studios, with titles like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Notable signature floats include Baccha-Kong family, Bacchasaurus, and Bacchaneer.

Unique throws from Bacchus include specially-minted doubloons, king cake pillows, and signature socks depicting each float. The Bacchatality float, associated with the hospitality industry, will throw sustainable kitchenware. Over 30 marching bands from the South will add to the parade’s spirit.

The Krewe of Bacchus will roll on Feb. 11 at 5:15 p.m. along its traditional Uptown route, culminating in the Bacchus Rendezvous featuring a performance by the classic rock band Chicago.

