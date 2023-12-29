Louisiana preps for Rose Bowl Parade

(KALB) - We are just a few days away from the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California, where Louisiana will once again be bringing the spirit of Mardi Gras to the streets of sunny California. We spoke with Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Katrice LaCour, representing the City of Natchitoches, who are over on the West Coast overseeing preparations.

