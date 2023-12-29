Louisiana preps for Rose Bowl Parade

By Alena Noakes
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - We are just a few days away from the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California, where Louisiana will once again be bringing the spirit of Mardi Gras to the streets of sunny California. We spoke with Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Katrice LaCour, representing the City of Natchitoches, who are over on the West Coast overseeing preparations.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remington Blanchard
Runaway teen returns home
Avoyelles Jail escapee arrested in Cottonport following hours-long standoff
new laws
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
Water leak fixed in Pineville; boil advisory in effect
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Rose Parade Preps
Louisiana preps for Rose Bowl Parade
Jerome Stevenson press conference
Family protests in-custody death of Avoyelles Parish offender, Jerome Stevenson
If you are going on the road this New Year’s, state officials say have a plan before celebrating.
Louisiana state officials remind motorists of New Year’s travel
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit at Lee Street and...
Pedestrian hit in crash at Lee and Baldwin