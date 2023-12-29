Louisiana secures Class VI primacy; here’s what that means for the state

Louisiana Map
Louisiana Map(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST
(KALB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. made a statement on Louisiana securing Class VI primacy, which is the authority to permit, site and provide oversight of carbon storage wells in the state.

“Louisiana worked to receive the authority to regulate capturing and storing carbon,” Cassidy said. “This unlocks the next phase of job creation and economic development in Louisiana. It also creates a competitive advantage compared to other states while protecting the environment.”

The application approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) allows Louisiana to continue the expansion of new, lower-pollution technologies such as carbon capture, hydrogen, and direct air capture. It also positions Louisiana to access funding dedicated to carbon capture in Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

