Louisiana state officials remind motorists of New Year’s travel

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If you are going on the road this New Year’s, state officials say have a plan before celebrating.

“The most important thing is probably just to get home safe,” said Gregory Fischer, Public Information Officer with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC).

The New Year’s holiday is a time for everyone to have a fresh start and look forward to the year 2024. But, New Year’s also brings an important reminder from state officials to be safe on the road.

“I think it’s always more dangerous to drive at night,” Fischer said.

According to LSU’s Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety (CARTS), Avoyelles, Grant, Rapides and Vernon Parishes saw a combined 132 fatal crashes between December 2022 and January 2023. LSU’s CARTS also reports that 182 pedestrians were killed in fatal crashes last year; 10 of those from crashes in those four parishes. Fischer said to make sure to look out for people who may be on foot watching fireworks at night.

“I’m sure they have fireworks shows and folks are going to show up along the levees and watch these fireworks shows and they just need to get home safely, that’s all,” said Fischer.

One way motorists and pedestrians can stay safe on the road, according to Master Trooper Casey Wallace with Louisiana State Police Troop E, is to have a plan before you celebrate.

“People don’t think about when we start having get-togethers and different things, and that we normally don’t do every day is that we’re going to be going to these social get-togethers, some parties, New Year’s Eve parties,” Wallace said.

This year, New Year’s Eve falls on a weekend and many of you may be off of work for a three or four-day weekend. Wallace said there will be an influx of people getting together because of the extended weekend, which leads to more traffic on the roads.

“So, the problem is you’re mixing old, young and in-between all in one scenario this weekend adding in alcohol, which is the depressant, and you’re trying to extend past your normal, go-to-bed times to midnight,” said Wallace. “It’s just a bad combination.”

Remember, it is important to plan ahead before celebrating the new year.

