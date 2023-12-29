Natchitoches PD asking for help in finding missing person

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is asking for help in finding a woman who has been missing for almost two weeks.

The family of Lori Jenkins, 62, contacted NPD on December 26 about her disappearance. She has been missing since December 18.

Jenkins is described as a white female, about 5′8″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She may be driving a black 2015 Ford Escape with a license plate of 720GCK.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lori Jenkins please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $3,000 for the arrest of an offender.

