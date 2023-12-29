Pedestrian hit in crash at Lee and Baldwin

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit at Lee Street and Baldwin Avenue.

The incident happened on December 27 around 10:30 p.m. APD said the pedestrian was in the right westbound travel lane when the crash occurred. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not suspected in this crash. This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

