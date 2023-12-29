TikTok foodie Keith Lee ranks New Orleans as #1 stop on most recent tour

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Food influencer Keith Lee, who boasts over 15 million followers on TikTok, has ranked his top eight stops on his five-month “Keith Lee and Family” food tour.

Coming in at number one was New Orleans, where Lee’s stop at Kajunlicious arguably single-handedly propelled the Gentilly restaurant into another echelon of popularity among locals and tourists alike.

“As a Texan, I am 94% ok with New Orleans beating us,” one user commented.

Lee’s review of Kajunlicious brought droves of people from all around willing to stand in a line wrapped around the building for an hour or more at times to try their lamb chops, catfish, wings, and more.

Rounding out Lee’s top eight was:

Houston

Chicago

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Detroit

New York

Atlanta

“As a Houstonian, the only city I believe could ever beat us is New Orleans, so I am on board with this list,” another commented.

