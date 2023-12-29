WATCH: AGT golden buzzer winner Chapel Hart drops by KALB

From rising country stars on CMT to the Grand Ole Opry and winning the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent, “Chapel Hart” stopped by KALB.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From rising country stars on CMT to the Grand Ole Opry and winning the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent, “Chapel Hart” stopped by KALB to chat with us about their career, music and where you can see them perform live on New Year’s Eve!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remington Blanchard
Runaway teen returns home
Avoyelles Jail escapee arrested in Cottonport following hours-long standoff
new laws
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Water leak fixed in Pineville; boil advisory in effect

Latest News

From rising country stars on CMT to the Grand Ole Opry and winning the golden buzzer on...
AGT golden buzzer winner Chapel Hart drops by KALB
Jerome Stevenson press conference
Family protests in-custody death of Avoyelles Parish offender
Lori Jenkins
Natchitoches PD asking for help in finding missing person
Family members of Jerome Stevenson gathered with leaders of the NAACP, calling for the...
Jerome Stevenson Press Conference