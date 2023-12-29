Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDOR, Tx. (KPLC) - The Vidor Police Department is investigating after a woman was found claiming to have been kidnapped from a bar in New Orleans and escaped.

Chief Rod Carroll says they received a call about a possible kidnapping victim near the 900 block of North Main Street around 7:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28. He says the caller told them that a woman had approached him in the parking lot and asked him to call the police, saying that she had been kidnapped from a bar in New Orleans but had managed to escape.

The woman was transported by Acadian Ambulance Service to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Authorities are searching for the vehicle she says she escaped from which is described as a white 2010 - 2015 Cadillac Escalade pickup truck. The truck has three Cadillac rims with the rim on the driver’s side being a spare tire with a black rim.

The Vidor Police Department asks anyone with information or who has seen this vehicle to contact them at 409-769-4561.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remington Blanchard
Runaway teen returns home
Avoyelles Jail escapee arrested in Cottonport following hours-long standoff
new laws
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Water leak fixed in Pineville; boil advisory in effect

Latest News

Lori Jenkins
Natchitoches PD asking for help in finding missing person
Family members of Jerome Stevenson gathered with leaders of the NAACP, calling for the...
Jerome Stevenson Press Conference
Pedestrian hit in crash at Lee and Baldwin
(MGN graphic)
Arrest made after vehicle struck by bullets on Broadway Avenue
Avoyelles Jail escapee arrested in Cottonport following hours-long standoff