New year, new laws: Legislation taking effect in Louisiana in 2024

A new year often means a new set of laws are set to take effect on January 1.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new year often means a new set of laws are set to take effect on January 1.

For Louisiana in particular, the COVID-19 pandemic shined light on several areas in our healthcare system that needed updates. One new law deals with the way doctors visit with their patients.

Republican Senator Fred Mills was able to pass a law allowing patients to have their initial visit with their doctor, nurse or other healthcare provider over Zoom or FaceTime to go over their symptoms. The old law required your first visit to be in-person to see if telehealth was necessary going forward.

“Now, if someone has to have a telehealth visit remotely, through Zoom, you don’t have to see the doctor up close and personal for the first time,” Sen. Mills said.

Sen. Mills said this is not only a more convenient way for you to see your doctor, but it also helps keep you and others safe from being exposed to viral diseases.

“Especially during flu season, you don’t want somebody coming into the office. You want them to be able to have this visit here, not to cause an epidemic of sorts. It’s basically a modernization of technology,” Sen. Mills continued.

Another law going into effect puts more requirements on state police when conducting traffic stops.

“So it collects all of the data at the traffic stops. I worked very closely with the state police in order to get this done. It should be the standard. It gives transparency,” Rep. C. Denise Marcelle (D) explained.

The law requires troopers to collect data such as the race, gender, age and ethnicity of a person for each routine traffic stop.

“And this clears the law enforcement, as well as protects the public. I think it’s a two-way street; I think it’s a win-win. It’s similar to what I did with the body cameras, and it’s thinking progressive and forward,” Rep. Marcelle added.

Rep. Marcelle said she would have liked to see her law applied to all law enforcement, but the funds just were not there. She’s hoping the planned special session on crime in February will be an opportunity to try to expand it.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remington Blanchard
Runaway teen returns home
Avoyelles Jail escapee arrested in Cottonport following hours-long standoff
new laws
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1
(MGN graphic)
Arrest made after vehicle struck by bullets on Broadway Avenue
Water leak fixed in Pineville; boil advisory in effect

Latest News

Louisiana state officials remind motorists of New Year’s travel
Rose Parade Preps
Louisiana preps for Rose Bowl Parade
Rose Parade Preps
Louisiana preps for Rose Bowl Parade
Jerome Stevenson press conference
Family protests in-custody death of Avoyelles Parish offender, Jerome Stevenson
If you are going on the road this New Year’s, state officials say have a plan before celebrating.
Louisiana state officials remind motorists of New Year’s travel