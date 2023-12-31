Cenla residents looking forward to 2024

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - People across Central Louisiana are preparing to bring in the new year and celebrate the end of 2023 with family and friends.

Local grocery stores were busy as shoppers grabbed those last-minute items for a fun weekend of parties and football games. We spoke to Cenla residents at Mac’s Fresh Market in Pineville who said they are looking to start 2024 off right.

“Tomorrow we’re going to go to church and celebrate the lord and what he’s done for us, and what we plan on him doing in this coming year,” said one lady.

“On New Years Day, we usually get together with a couple of friends of ours,” said another shopper. “Also, it’s going to be a birthday, so we’ll cook and have drinks with friends while we bring in 2024 with fireworks.

“I plan on cooking and spending time with family,” added another lady.

“We are going to go to church and praise the Lord and thank him for what he’s done for us this past year, and what he plans to do for us this next year,” added another shopper.

According to a Forbes health survey, some of the top New Year’s resolutions this year include improving mental health, saving more money and losing weight.

