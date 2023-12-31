KALB to televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games

(Gray Television)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - The New Orleans Pelicans and Gray Television, the parent company of KALB, have announced a deal to televise 10 of the NBA team’s games this season.

The 10-game slate begins with the Jan. 12 game at Denver against the defending NBA champion Nuggets at 8 p.m. The 10-game slate includes:

  • Fri. Jan. 12 at Denver, 8 p.m.
  • Fri. Jan. 19 vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m.
  • Fri. Feb 9 at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
  • Tues. Feb. 27 at New York, 6:30 p.m.
  • Fri. March 1 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.
  • Fri. March 22 at Miami, 7 p.m.
  • Tues. March 26 vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
  • Sun. April 7 at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
  • Fri. April 12 at Golden State, 9 p.m.
  • 10th game TBD

The new distribution agreement will make Pelicans games available to more than three million households on 11 Gray Television stations across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

“We know people in this region are passionate about their sports,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled to partner with the Pelicans and make these games available for all fans.”

Under the terms of the deal, the 10 games will be televised live in the New Orleans market by WVUE-Fox 8 and Bounce as free, over-the-air broadcasts. The games can also be seen through Fox 8′s carriage on all major cable and satellite pay TV systems, including Cox, Spectrum, Comcast, DirecTV and Dish Network. In addition, the games will be simulcast on Louisiana’s Gray TV stations in Baton Rouge (WAFB), Shreveport (KSLA), Lake Charles (KPLC), Monroe (KNOE) and Alexandria (KALB). Mississippi’s Gray TV stations in Biloxi (WLOX), Jackson (WLBT), Hattiesburg (WDAM) and Meridian (WTOK) also will carry the games, as will WALA, the Gray station in Mobile, Ala.

“The Pelicans welcome the opportunity to partner with Gray Television in this 10-game deal that will provide over-the-air viewing access to Pelicans games for more than 3 million households and over seven million people across the Gulf South region,” said New Orleans Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha.

Calling the Pelicans broadcasts will be Emmy award winning play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, former NBA star and color analyst Antonio Daniels and sideline reporter Jennifer Hale.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Arrest made after vehicle struck by bullets on Broadway Avenue
Jerome Stevenson press conference
Family speaks out against in-custody death of Avoyelles Parish offender, Jerome Stevenson
Lori Jenkins
Natchitoches PD asking for help in finding missing person
Pedestrian hit in crash at Lee and Baldwin
new laws
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1

Latest News

Highlights from the high school basketball match between Oak Hill and Rosepine on Dec. 29, 2023.
High School Hoops: Oak Hill vs Rosepine
Highlights from the high school basketball match between Lagrange and St. Mary's on Dec. 29,...
High School Hoops: Lagrange vs St. Mary's
Chase Forte had nine points in Friday’s loss at LSU.
Hot-shooting LSU takes down NSU Demons
Mary Margaret previews tonight's basketball match between the NSU Demons and LSU Tigers.
Basketball Preview: NSU vs LSU