Unidentified woman killed walking on HWY 165 near Alexandria

Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A pedestrian walking along U.S. Highway 165 south of Alexandria was struck by a vehicle and killed on Dec. 29.

Louisiana State Police said this occurred around 11:45 p.m. A vehicle was traveling northbound on HWY 165 when it struck a Black female who was walking in the northbound travel lane. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, LSP has not identified her. They are asking anyone with information regarding her identity to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911.

The incident remains under investigation.

