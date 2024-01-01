APD investigating multiple incidents involving gunfire on New Year’s Eve 2023

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating multiple incidents involving gunfire between December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024.

APD responded to the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street on Sunday night around 8:17 p.m. in reference to an attempted robbery where a suspect shot a victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Later, around 8:50 p.m., APD responded to the 2200 block of East Sycamore in reference to someone suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Trewande Vallery, 21, of Alexandria, who had already died.

Then early Monday morning around 12:13 a.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Llewellyn Drive in reference to a 13-year-old who had been struck by celebratory gunfire. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

These are all currently ongoing investigations.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

