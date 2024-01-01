Gallot finalizes contract to become UL System president after Landry questioned hire

Rick Gallot
Rick Gallot
By Piper Hutchinson
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Louisiana Illuminator) - More than two months after he was offered the job, Grambling State University President Rick Gallot has signed a contract to become president of the state’s largest university system. It ends weeks of uncertainty after Gov.-elect Jeff Landry expressed concerns with Gallot’s hiring.

Gallot will take over the nine-school University of Louisiana System, of which Grambling is a member. He assumes his new position on Monday.

Negotiations with Gallot hit the rocks earlier this month when word broke that current UL System President Jim Henderson had finalized his contract on Dec. 16 to take over Louisiana Tech University. Gallot had yet to be offered a contract to replace Henderson, despite both being offered the jobs on the same night.

Later that week, Landry, a Republican, expressed concerns he had not been consulted about filling the UL System president’s job with Gallot, a former Democratic state legislator from Ruston. The governor-elect’s comments sparked rumors that he was displeased with Gallot’s appointment.

“I’m not opposed to anything,” Landry said. “I want to be able to meet with the board, and with Rick, to make sure the direction that they want to steer the system is the direction that people of this state believe the system should be directed.”

“When you got a change of governorship — a new governor comes in — he’s taking a new direction, and he or she should be afforded the respect to visit with those folks to make sure that they all align,” Landry said.

Gallot said in a statement Saturday he had spoken with Landry.

“I had a great conversation with Gov.-Elect Landry where we discussed our shared goal of making Louisiana a better state and improving our higher education enterprise,” Gallot said.

Gallot will be paid $475,000 annually, with a housing allowance of $54,000, an auto allowance of $24,000 annually, or the use of a state vehicle. Henderson’s final salary as system president was $522,000. He held the position since 2017. Henderson will earn a salary of $450,000 at Louisiana Tech, plus an additional $132,000 compensation from the Louisiana Tech University Foundation.

Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Greg LaRose for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unidentified woman killed walking on HWY 165 near Alexandria
KALB to televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games
Cenla residents looking ahead to 2024.
Cenla residents looking forward to 2024
(MGN graphic)
Arrest made after vehicle struck by bullets on Broadway Avenue
Pedestrian hit in crash at Lee and Baldwin

Latest News

Highlights from the high school basketball match between Leesville and Pineville on Dec. 30,...
High School Hoops: Leesville vs Pineville
The New Orleans Pelicans and Gray Television, the parent company of KALB, have announced a...
KALB to televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games
Unidentified woman killed walking on HWY 165 near Alexandria
Highlights from the high school basketball match between Sulphur and Oak Hill on Dec. 30, 2023.
High School Hoops: Sulphur vs Oak Hill