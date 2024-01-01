Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp

Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Two Florida hikers had to be rescued after becoming lost in an alligator-infested swamp last week.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the rescue on social media.

It took place in the Cypress Creek Wilderness Preserve on the evening of Dec. 23.

The sheriff’s office says the aviation unit used night vision goggles to help guide officers to where the lost hikers were located.

The two hikers appeared to be unharmed and were safely escorted to the entrance of the preserve.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unidentified woman killed walking on HWY 165 near Alexandria
KALB to televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games
Cenla residents looking ahead to 2024.
Cenla residents looking forward to 2024
(MGN graphic)
Arrest made after vehicle struck by bullets on Broadway Avenue
Pedestrian hit in crash at Lee and Baldwin

Latest News

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Israeli soldiers load shells onto a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border...
Israel is pulling thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on enclave’s main southern city
Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida.
Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp
Businesses in Maryland will be paying employees more. (Source: WJLA/CNN)
Business prepare for higher minimum wage