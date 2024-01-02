1st Mardi Gras parade of 2024 ready to roll in Natchitoches
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season quickly approaching and one of the first parades is set to roll this weekend in Natchitoches!
The Krewe of Excellence is ready to celebrate. King Oghale Eleyae and Queen Syvia Crosby joined KSLA on Tuesday, Jan. 2 to share what attendees can expect.
TOPICS DISCUSSED
- History of Krewe
- Expected turnout
- Community outreach
- Parade route
- Grand Bal
The parade begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 on 1 Caldwell Drive.
