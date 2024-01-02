‘Handcuffed for life’: Officers stumble upon couple’s engagement, join in the fun

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.
Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police officers in Tulsa made one couple’s proposal extra memorable.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Department said two officers stumbled upon a couple getting engaged in a park last weekend.

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.

The groom’s parents said in a message, “Shout out to these two officers who stumbled upon our son’s engagement and made an awesome memory for them – these two kids agreed to be handcuffed for life.”

The department said they were glad to take part in the special moment.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunfire on NYE in Alexandria 2023
APD investigating multiple incidents involving gunfire on New Year’s Eve 2023
Unidentified woman killed walking on HWY 165 near Alexandria
On the first day of 2024, Marksville's own Anniemae Ford turned 105 years young! Ford was born...
Marksville woman turns 105 on New Year’s Day
Authorities search for Sammy Patrick.
Concordia Parish police search for Mississippi man wanted for capital murder
KALB to televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
A Florida woman has filed a class action suit against The Hershey Co., accusing the chocolate...
Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging
A weathered bomb washed up on shore in California.
Weathered bomb washes up on beach, sheriff’s office says
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan gestures in the dressing room as he talks with...
Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87
Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve