LSU DT Mekhi Wingo declares for NFL draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One LSU football player is taking his talents to the next level.

Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo announced he is declaring for the 2024 NFL draft on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

You came to far you can’t look back you got to finish 🎲🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zhjfaFuH4p — mekhi wingo (@WingoMekhi) January 2, 2024

The St. Louis native says he plans to forgo his last year of eligibility.

Wingo transferred to LSU after spending one season at Missouri.

