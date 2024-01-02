LSU DT Mekhi Wingo declares for NFL draft

LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (92) defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) and linebacker Harold...
LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (92) defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One LSU football player is taking his talents to the next level.

Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo announced he is declaring for the 2024 NFL draft on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The St. Louis native says he plans to forgo his last year of eligibility.

Wingo transferred to LSU after spending one season at Missouri.

