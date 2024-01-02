Marksville woman turns 105 on New Year’s Day

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Cenla woman is celebrating a new year and another birthday milestone with her family.

On the first day of 2024, Marksville’s own Anniemae Ford turned 105 years young! Ford was born on January 1st, 1919. It’s a celebration of more life and a reflection of memories.

“When we were little, I mean, she fed us three meals, we ate just like everybody else,” said Charles Ford, one of Anniemae Ford’s sons. “And it was a unit of us, we had 12, so nine boys and three girls, so she took care of that. And we just appreciate her so much, and we just love her so much.”

Ford was in the church choir and was the mother of St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Marksville before retiring from the church. She made sure her kids were in the church community with her.

“She taught us how to go to church, she taught us how to love one another and no matter what would happen in life, we still care for one another,” said Orn Ford, another son of Anniemae Ford.

“All she talked about was God,” said Luan Williams, one of Anniemae Ford’s daughters. “She was an angel. And she’s still living. And I thank God for her.”

“She was a good mom,” said Ruby Prevot, another daughter of Anniemae Ford. “She made sure we got what we needed, not what we wanted.”

It’s not often a family gets to share this milestone with a loved one and it’s even rarer to be born on New Year’s Day. According to Parents.com, being born on January 1st is the second least common birthday in the U.S. behind Christmas Day. But for Ford and her family, it’s another year of life worth celebrating.

“She’s come a long way, she’s seen a lot, two or three decades almost now,” said Charles Ford. “She’s more than three scores in one, she’s way over that. God give you 60 plus 10 and she’s 105. So, we’re all blessed, we’re all blessed to have her around.”

