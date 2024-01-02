Overturned commericial vehicle near Ajax

Overturned commercial vehicle
Overturned commercial vehicle(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AJAX, La. (KALB) - First responders were at the scene of an overturned commercial vehicle Tuesday morning around 5:37 a.m. on Hwy 174, near Union Grove Road in the Ajax area.

The truck was reportedly carrying salt water. The driver of the vehicle was assessed by EMS and released without transport.

State Troopers assigned to LSP Troop-E Alexandria worked the crash.

Units said it may still take some time to clear the wreckage.

