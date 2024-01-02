Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Converse woman was arrested Thursday following an anonymous tip to law enforcement.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Amber Dawn Castillo, 38, was allegedly viewed smoking methamphetamine on her Snapchat story. Someone reported her anonymously on Dec. 24.

Narcotics agents investigated the case and were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Castillo and a search warrant for her home on North Stayton Street in Converse, La. They also acquired the Snapchat video and screenshots showing Castillo smoking methamphetamine with a glass pipe.

Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use (SPSO)

On Dec. 28, the warrant was executed. Agents located and seized methamphetamine, a glass smoking device and syringes.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail for:

Possession of schedule II

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of CDS in a drug free school zone (Castillo’s residence is located just feet away from Converse School)

Warrant for Possession of schedule II and drug paraphernalia

No bond has been set at this time.

