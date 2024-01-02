Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging

A Florida woman has filed a class action suit against The Hershey Co., accusing the chocolate...
A Florida woman has filed a class action suit against The Hershey Co., accusing the chocolate giant of false advertising.(United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida woman is suing The Hershey Co. over “misleading” candy packaging.

Cynthia Kelly filed a class action suit against Hershey last week, accusing the chocolate giant of false advertising.

According to the lawsuit, Kelly became upset when a package of Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins she purchased didn’t look like the one advertised on the wrapper.

Kelly stated that Hershey has misled consumers with their faceless chocolate pumpkins.

Reports say Kelly filed the lawsuit in Florida’s Middle District Court for $5 million.

The Washington Post reports that a Hershey official said the company can’t comment on pending matters.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunfire on NYE in Alexandria 2023
APD investigating multiple incidents involving gunfire on New Year’s Eve 2023
Unidentified woman killed walking on HWY 165 near Alexandria
On the first day of 2024, Marksville's own Anniemae Ford turned 105 years young! Ford was born...
Marksville woman turns 105 on New Year’s Day
Authorities search for Sammy Patrick.
Concordia Parish police search for Mississippi man wanted for capital murder
KALB to televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
A weathered bomb washed up on shore in California.
Weathered bomb washes up on beach, sheriff’s office says
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan gestures in the dressing room as he talks with...
Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87
Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve