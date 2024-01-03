3 accused of assisting Avoyelles escapee Joseph Ewing

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three people who are accused of assisting Joseph Ewing, the man who escaped from jail on Christmas Day 2023.

APSO said the following people were arrested on Dec. 27 for committing the offenses of accessory after the fact and principal to simple escape:

  • Recardo Lewis, 35, of Cottonport
  • Henry Miles, 52, of Cottonport
  • Rebecca Ewing, 19, of Cottonport
Joseph T. Ewing
Joseph T. Ewing(APSO)

On Dec. 28, APSO said Ewing was arrested for the following offenses, which he is accused of committing on Dec. 26 while he was a wanted fugitive:

  • Criminal trespass
  • Theft (felony)
  • Simple burglary (felony)

Ewing’s bond was set at $840,000 for aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, contempt – failure to appear, contempt – failure to appear, theft, simple burglary, escape, battery of a correctional officer, criminal trespass, theft and simple burglary. He is still in custody at this time.

APSO revealed that more charges are expected for Ewing by the Marksville Police Department regarding another theft/burglary he is accused of committing possibly on Dec. 25 following his escape.

