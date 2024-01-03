Alexandria man arrested for New Year’s Eve homicide on East Sycamore

Telvin Gullette
Telvin Gullette(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man wanted in the homicide that happened on December 31, 2023, in the 2200 block of East Sycamore Street has been arrested.

Telvin Gullette, 33, of Alexandria, turned himself in to the Alexandria Police Department on January 2, 2024, around 11:15 a.m. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count of second degree murder. His bond was set at $1,003,500.

RELATED: APD investigating multiple incidents involving gunfire on New Year’s Eve 2023

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

APD is investigating multiple incidents of gunfire on New Year's Eve.

