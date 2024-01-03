City of Natchitoches awarded grant to remove blighted structures

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches has been awarded $205,500 in grant funding from the Office of Community Development for the Clearance and Demolition Grant program to remove blighted structures throughout the City.

“Blighted properties decrease property value, destroy the health of local housing markets, pose safety hazards and reduce local tax revenue. With the generous grant amount, we will be able to remove several areas of blight throughout our community,” stated Planning & Zoning Director Shontrell Roque.

By utilizing these grant funds to clear properties that are beyond repair, property owners will have the opportunity to rebuild and help to reestablish our once-thriving neighborhoods.

The City’s grant writer, Nicole Gray, worked collaboratively with Ms. Roque to identify properties previously approved for demolition and submitted an original grant application for $309,500 to clear a total of 14 properties. Two properties were removed due to the owners commencing work on the properties.

“I am so thrilled that the City of Natchitoches is one of the recipients of funding through the Clearance Program. We are so grateful for the support we’ve received at the state level and those who work so hard to get resources to our great City,” stated Mayor Williams. “Our internal team works tirelessly to ensure we continue to apply for and win grants that help improve our community and I can’t thank them enough.”

The chart below highlights all of the city’s grant wins since Spring 2021 (this does not include funding through Capital Outlay, which is valued at around $4.5 million):

For more information about the Clearance Program grant, please contact the Mayor’s office at 318-352-2772.

