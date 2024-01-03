Former Tioga star Aaron Epps gets jersey retired

By Nigel Dyson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - Jan. 2 was a special day in Cenla for former Tioga Indian and stand-out basketball player Aaron Epps. The 6-9 forward was a Class of 2014 graduate and a highly decorated player in his time playing in the Reservation.

In his junior season, Epps averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks per contest and was also named All-Cenla first team while being named all-state honorable mention. As a senior, Epps averaged 22.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 blocks per game.

Epps was later voted all-Cenla MVP and first team class 4A all-state team before eventually committing to his dream school LSU, where he played for the Tigers for four years averaging, 5 points and 3.5 rebounds over the course of his collegiate career.

After declaring for the NBA Draft, Epps would get a few stints in the G-League and opportunities to play professionally in Italy and France.

Despite all the success that Epps has experienced during his playing career, Epps said that Tuesday night was one of the best.

“It’s surreal man. It’s something I never thought would happen. I got nothing but love for this place. This is home, and I’m definitely glad I was able to do this for the family and for everyone who’s shown me love. I’m just truly thankful,” said Epps.

Epps’ coach at Tioga, Lance Brasher, who is now the head boys’ basketball varsity coach at ASH, stopped by to speak on his former stand-out player.

“It’s special because of the type of person Aaron Epps is and how hard he works, most people just see the finished product and see the games. We got to see up close and personal, day in and day out, his work ethic, his learning, how to play his hunger to get better. Just his overall being a good person, great leadership and he carried that into college and into a professional career to make him some money.”

