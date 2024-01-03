Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces key appointments for Natural Resources, Homeland Security, Workforce

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today, Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announced four more key cabinet appointments to lead GOHSEP, DNR, and LWC.

Jacques Thibodeaux will serve as the director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), Neal Fudge will serve as deputy director of GOHSEP, Tyler Gray will serve as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Susana “Susie” Schowen will serve as the director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).

Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces key appointments for Natural Resources, Homeland...
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces key appointments for Natural Resources, Homeland Security, Workforce

Thibodeaux currently serves as the director of emergency preparedness for the city of Thibodaux. He is a retired colonel in the National Guard and retired from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to be Director of GOHSEP,” said Thibodeaux. ”I feel like I’m going back home. I have 40 years in emergency management, all in Louisiana and affiliated with GOHSEP, and this appointment brings me back home.”

Fudge, who is the Assistant Deputy Director of Homeland Security and Interoperability in GOHSEP, has worked in emergency management since 1998. He was worked for the Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness for 11 years. Fudge also has almost 32 years of distinguished military service in the Louisiana Army National Guard.

Tyler Gray was appointed as secretary of Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, and he currently serves as corporate secretary for the Placid Refining Company. He was previously president and general counsel to Louisiana Mid-Continent’s Oil and Gas Association, an attorney to the Department of Natural Resources Office of Conservation and for the City of New Orleans.

“It is an honor to bring my experience, energy, and passion to this crucial role. I am excited about the prospect of modernizing the agency to enhance its effectiveness, efficiency, and responsiveness to the evolving needs of our state and its valuable natural resources,” said Gray.

Finally, Schowen was named director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Schowen has been vice president of education for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System since 2022. Prior to serving as vice president, she spent more than 10 years with LED FastStart, the workforce development division of Louisiana Economic Development.

“I am committed to advancing workforce development initiatives that empower individuals, drive economic growth, and foster a thriving business environment in our state,” said Schowen.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve
On the first day of 2024, Marksville's own Anniemae Ford turned 105 years young! Ford was born...
Marksville woman turns 105 on New Year’s Day
Authorities search for Sammy Patrick.
Concordia Parish police search for Mississippi man wanted for capital murder
Gunfire on NYE in Alexandria 2023
APD investigating multiple incidents involving gunfire on New Year’s Eve 2023
KALB to televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games

Latest News

Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging
KALB Wednesday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KALB Wednesday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
Telvin Gullette
Alexandria man arrested for New Year’s Eve homicide on East Sycamore
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House
LSU shakes up defensive coaching staff, fires coordinator and 3 other coaches