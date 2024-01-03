Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging

(PxHere)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Marksville woman was sentenced to federal prison for defrauding the Rapides Parish Council on Aging (RPCOA), according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kayla Vead, 41, was sentenced by Judge Dee D. Drell to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release. She plead guilty on July 20, 2023 to two counts of wire fraud as a result of embezzlement of funds. She was ordered to pay restitution of $388,946.82.

Vead began working as a bookkeeper for RPCOA around July 2018, which included processing payroll, using the RPCOA credit card, and forwarding the Executive Director and their accounting firm with its financial records, such as bank statements. Vead had deposit accounts at financial institutions including Simmesport State Bank and Bank of Montgomery. While employed at RPCOA, Vead caused checks to be issued on its account, purportedly payable to vendors, but she forged endorsements and deposited those checks into her personal account.

During her three-year scheme, Vead obtained over $100,000 each year on average and used those funds to establish businesses such as Southern Sass Closet and Kay’s Bridal Boutique. The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Cytheria D. Jernigan.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2024 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve
On the first day of 2024, Marksville's own Anniemae Ford turned 105 years young! Ford was born...
Marksville woman turns 105 on New Year’s Day
Authorities search for Sammy Patrick.
Concordia Parish police search for Mississippi man wanted for capital murder
Gunfire on NYE in Alexandria 2023
APD investigating multiple incidents involving gunfire on New Year’s Eve 2023
KALB to televise 10 of this season’s Pelicans games

Latest News

Telvin Gullette
Alexandria man arrested for New Year’s Eve homicide on East Sycamore
KALB Wednesday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KALB Wednesday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
New Louisiana law bans gender-affirming health care for minors
A new Louisiana law prohibits transgender people under 18 from receiving health care in the...
New Louisiana law bans gender-affirming health care for minors