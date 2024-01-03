Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Marksville woman was sentenced to federal prison for defrauding the Rapides Parish Council on Aging (RPCOA), according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kayla Vead, 41, was sentenced by Judge Dee D. Drell to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release. She plead guilty on July 20, 2023 to two counts of wire fraud as a result of embezzlement of funds. She was ordered to pay restitution of $388,946.82.

Vead began working as a bookkeeper for RPCOA around July 2018, which included processing payroll, using the RPCOA credit card, and forwarding the Executive Director and their accounting firm with its financial records, such as bank statements. Vead had deposit accounts at financial institutions including Simmesport State Bank and Bank of Montgomery. While employed at RPCOA, Vead caused checks to be issued on its account, purportedly payable to vendors, but she forged endorsements and deposited those checks into her personal account.

During her three-year scheme, Vead obtained over $100,000 each year on average and used those funds to establish businesses such as Southern Sass Closet and Kay’s Bridal Boutique. The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Cytheria D. Jernigan.

