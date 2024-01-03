New Louisiana law bans gender-affirming health care for minors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new Louisiana law prohibits transgender people under 18 from receiving health care in the state.

La. House Bill 648, now Louisiana Act 466, prohibits gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors. The act, written by State Rep. Gabe Firment (R, Dist. 22) of Pollock, bans hormone therapies, medications that stop puberty and other relevant gender-affirming care for children in addition to gender-affirming procedures.

“The more research I did, the more I realized this is something we needed to do to protect Louisiana’s kids,” said State Rep. Firment.

The bill, titled the ‘Stop Harming Our Kids Act’, was vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards during 2023′s Legislative Session but was overridden by lawmakers in July. Now, the new law causes more controversy for the LGBTQ+ community across the state.

“I think that what we’ve seen already is that, of the very small number of children who are impacted by this, their parents are afraid for their children,” said Ann Lowrey, CEO of the Central Louisiana AIDS Support Services. “They’re considering moves out of state.”

Rep. Firment said he believes there is a lot of transgender propaganda in social media and does not want to see his 13-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son fall into societal peer pressure.

“Giving children powerful experimental drugs is detrimental to their health, and the point of the legislation was simply to protect kids from harm,” Rep. Firment said.

A March 2023 Louisiana Department of Health study revealed that from 2017 to 2021, no gender referral procedures were conducted on children in the state. That study had been commissioned by Rep. Firment and approved by lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session. Gov. Edwards cited the study as a reason for his veto.

Less than 800,000 children were enrolled in Medicaid, with 465 children diagnosed by a healthcare provider with gender dysphoria. Fifty-seven of those children were considered candidates for puberty blockers or hormone replacements. Lowrey believes lawmakers are creating problems when they do not exist.

“I don’t know what makes legislatures believe that they’re better equipped to determine whether or not a child should be able to access proven, life-saving medical care, and that parents should not have the right to participate in those decisions with a healthcare provider,” said Lowrey.

