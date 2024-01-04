Fort Johnson extends dates for Christmas tree drop-off

(Freepik via MGN / KALB)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT JOHNSON, La. (KPLC) - Fort Johnson Environmental will be collecting live Christmas trees for recycling until Jan. 31.

The trees, which will be recycled and used for improving the habitats for northern bobwhites and local fish, can be dropped off at the recycling center, located on the corner of Georgia and Maine streets at building 3620.

The recycling center will have a 24-hour drop-off container for people to bring their trees. Environmental will also drive around housing periodically and collect trees set out on the curb.

Families are asked to remove all tinsel, lights and ornaments from trees.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging
Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve
Telvin Gullette
Alexandria man arrested for New Year’s Eve homicide on East Sycamore
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
On the first day of 2024, Marksville's own Anniemae Ford turned 105 years young! Ford was born...
Marksville woman turns 105 on New Year’s Day

Latest News

Farmland in Grant Parish, La.
Louisiana farmers hindered by drought through winter
After a summer that resulted in an ongoing drought, Louisiana farmers are eager for a better...
Louisiana farmers hindered by drought through winter
Seven people from Louisiana have been sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking...
7 sentenced to federal prison for meth trafficking conspiracy in Natchitoches
A Marksville woman was sentenced to federal prison for defrauding the Rapides Parish Council...
Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging