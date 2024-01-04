Fort Johnson extends dates for Christmas tree drop-off

FORT JOHNSON, La. (KPLC) - Fort Johnson Environmental will be collecting live Christmas trees for recycling until Jan. 31.

The trees, which will be recycled and used for improving the habitats for northern bobwhites and local fish, can be dropped off at the recycling center, located on the corner of Georgia and Maine streets at building 3620.

The recycling center will have a 24-hour drop-off container for people to bring their trees. Environmental will also drive around housing periodically and collect trees set out on the curb.

Families are asked to remove all tinsel, lights and ornaments from trees.

