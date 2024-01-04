Get a free tree at Louisiana Forestry Association for Arbor Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Forestry Association has announced that it is celebrating Arbor Day by giving away 1,000 seedlings on Friday, Jan. 19.

Trees given away this year will be the Bald Cypress, Overcup Oak, Water Oak and Willow Oak. The giveaway will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the LFA office, 2316 S. MacArthur Dive in Alexandria. You do not even have to get out of your car. Go through the driveway, have someone give you some of the seedlings and drive on through.

“Louisiana celebrates Arbor Day each year on the third Friday of January. It’s during the cooler months that’s the best time of year to plant a tree,” said C.A. “Buck” Vandersteen, executive director of the Louisiana Forestry Association. “We’re always happy to see the community come out and get a tree. Many plant them with a child or grandchild.”

ArborGen SuperTree Nursery provides the seedlings each year. Also, saplings will be available, complements of Louisiana Forest Seed.

The Louisiana Forestry Association is a group of 4,000 members that includes forest landowners, foresters, loggers and others employed in the forest products industry. LFA’s mission is to further the practice of sustainable forestry.

