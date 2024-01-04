Gov. John Bel Edwards to practice law after leaving office

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Outgoing Gov. John Bel Edwards will put his barrister’s hat back on when he leaves office in Baton Rouge.

The law firm Fishman Haygood, LLP announced Thursday (Jan. 4) that the outgoing governor will join their firm on January 8.

Before he was in the governor’s mansion and serving as a lawmaker in Baton Rouge, Edwards was an accomplished attorney and now will work with Fishman Haygood’s business and litigation teams, focusing on renewable energy.

The firm is working on several renewable energy and efficiency deals and says because of Edwards’ position as a state leader and role transitioning the state into newer energy models, he will be a natural fit with the firm.

When he moves out of the mansion, he’ll head back home to Tangipahoa Parish with first Lady Donna Edwards and their three children.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
Telvin Gullette
Alexandria man arrested for New Year’s Eve homicide on East Sycamore
3 accused of assisting Avoyelles escapee Joseph Ewing
7 sentenced to federal prison for meth trafficking conspiracy in Natchitoches

Latest News

KALB Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KALB Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson led about 60 fellow Republicans in Congress on a visit...
Speaker Mike Johnson demands hard-line policies during a border visit
Fort Johnson extends dates for Christmas tree drop-off
Farmland in Grant Parish, La.
Louisiana farmers hindered by drought through winter
After a summer that resulted in an ongoing drought, Louisiana farmers are eager for a better...
Louisiana farmers hindered by drought through winter