Louisiana farmers hindered by drought through winter

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - After a summer that resulted in an ongoing drought, Louisiana farmers are eager for a better year in 2024. They are dependent on rye-grass growth in pastures in the warmest months of the year, but it was not abundant this summer due to little rain.

“We still have yet to get enough rainfall,” said Ryan Yerby, a farmer in Grant Parish. “We’re currently probably 35 to 40 inches still behind where we need to be for the year. The difference is the drought’s still the same, but the grazing for our livestock has changed. The grasses that we planted, it’s not growing like it should be.”

This means many Louisiana farmers are facing a lack of hay and grass in the winter, leaving them to provide feed supplements for their cattle just to survive.

“We didn’t make as much hay as we needed for forage for the livestock either,” Yerby said. “So that changes everything going into the feeding and maintaining of livestock. We’re having to do other things. We’re having to supplement feeds with minerals and things of that nature.”

Now, farmers are concerned about the water table dropping, which will require farmers to conserve their resources even more. Avery Davidson, communications director for the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, said having more rainfall replenishes some of the groundwater that farmers need.

“When it comes time to plant in March, April, and May, if the soil moisture is not at the right amount, they can’t plant,” said Davidson. “So that could delay planting if the soil moisture is not right.”

The LSU Ag Center reports Louisiana lost $1.69 billion in damage due to the drought and excessive heat last summer. Half of the total damage, totaling over $800 million, occurred on farms where crops performed poorly or died. Livestock and hay farmers lost around $389 million due to animal fatalities, forced liquidation, lower selling weights, abortions and decreased milk output.

But for farmers in the state, some are finding a positive outlook as the seasons progress.

“This drought has just encompassed all aspects of agriculture in Louisiana,” Yerby said. “I mean, it was just released almost $1.7 billion in agricultural losses in Louisiana alone. That’s ranging from sugar cane to soybeans to cattle. We always look forward. Can’t focus on what has already happened. So, we can only just focus on what can we do.”

