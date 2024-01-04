LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - An 18-year-old LSU student was shot and killed in northwest Washington D.C. while visiting home for the holidays.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C., Ashlei Hinds, a native of Clinton, Maryland, was shot inside a hotel room around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1. She died at the scene.

Ashlei Hinds (WAFB)

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, 18-year-old Jelani Cousin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting, police confirmed.

Ashlei’s family said she was studying sports administration at LSU and had dreams of becoming a sports agent.

Her family revealed she was out with friends for New Year’s Eve when she was killed about an hour into the New Year.

LSU released the following statement in support of Hinds’ family and students impacted by her death:

“We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our students, Ashlei Hinds of Clinton, MD, was killed yesterday in the Washington, D.C., area. This is a tragic loss for Ashlei’s family, friends, and our entire university community. Our hearts are with Ashlei’s loved ones during this difficult time, along with our thoughts, our prayers, and our support. Any of our students who are in need of counseling or someone to talk to because of this tragedy can contact the Student Health Center’s Mental Health Serviceat 225-578-8774 for free assistance.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.