LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.

An 18-year-old LSU student was shot and killed in northwest Washington D.C. while visiting home for the holidays.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - An 18-year-old LSU student was shot and killed in northwest Washington D.C. while visiting home for the holidays.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C., Ashlei Hinds, a native of Clinton, Maryland, was shot inside a hotel room around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1. She died at the scene.

Ashlei Hinds
Ashlei Hinds(WAFB)

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, 18-year-old Jelani Cousin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting, police confirmed.

Ashlei’s family said she was studying sports administration at LSU and had dreams of becoming a sports agent.

Her family revealed she was out with friends for New Year’s Eve when she was killed about an hour into the New Year.

LSU released the following statement in support of Hinds’ family and students impacted by her death:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2024 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
Telvin Gullette
Alexandria man arrested for New Year’s Eve homicide on East Sycamore
3 accused of assisting Avoyelles escapee Joseph Ewing
7 sentenced to federal prison for meth trafficking conspiracy in Natchitoches

Latest News

KALB Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KALB Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson led about 60 fellow Republicans in Congress on a visit...
Speaker Mike Johnson demands hard-line policies during a border visit
Fort Johnson extends dates for Christmas tree drop-off
Farmland in Grant Parish, La.
Louisiana farmers hindered by drought through winter
After a summer that resulted in an ongoing drought, Louisiana farmers are eager for a better...
Louisiana farmers hindered by drought through winter