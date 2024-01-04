NSU’s annual Demon Baseball Auction set for Jan. 20

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - The 2024 Northwestern State baseball auction, presented by Mariner’s Restaurant, is set for Jan. 20 inside Prather Coliseum.

Although the location has changed, the annual event will still provide everything Demon baseball fans and supporters have come to expect from the preseason event.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a social hour before the program begins at 7:30 p.m. Dinner will start being served at 7 p.m. with the opportunity to socialize continuing until the program starts.

The 2024 Demon baseball team will be introduced to the evening’s guests, who will enjoy a catered meal and will have an opportunity to bid on numerous auction items, including travel packages, sports memorabilia and more.

Corporate sponsorships are available for $500 and include a reserved table with eight seats, a mention of the sponsor in the program insert, a verbal thank you during the event, an exclusive gift from the Northwestern State baseball team and premium event seating.

Individual seats are available for $25. Proceeds from the event benefit all areas of the Northwestern State baseball program, including the continuing improvements at Brown-Stroud Field.

For more information on becoming a corporate sponsor of the event, contact head coach Chris Bertrand at 318-357-4139.

