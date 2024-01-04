Plaucheville man arrested in Cottonport drug bust

(KALB / MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Plaucheville man was arrested during a drug bust in Cottonport on Dec. 27.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said its deputies and Louisiana Probation and Parole worked together to seize drugs and drug paraphernalia and arrest Dennis Wiley, 61.

APSO said the seized items included approximately 10.3 ounces of a crystal-like substance believed to be meth, a small amount of marijuana, various pills and drug paraphernalia such as glass pipes, spoons, a syringe and a scale.

Wiley was booked at the APSO DC-1 Jail facility and charged with possession of schedule 1, possession of schedule 2 with intent to distribute and a probation violation. His bond was set at $60,000 and is still in custody.

