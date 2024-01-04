Sabine Parish man wanted after fleeing law enforcement and running into woods

Dewayne Franklin Brackett, 39
Dewayne Franklin Brackett, 39(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a man who has several warrants for his arrest.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports Dewayne Franklin Brackett, 39, of Converse, is wanted.

Just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 4, patrol deputies attempted to stop the vehicle Brackett was driving on Anderson Island Road off LA Highway 191 N. Officials with the sheriff’s office said that’s when Brackett abandoned his truck and then ran into the woods.

Deputies are currently still trying to locate Brackett. Currently, he is not considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information or see him in the area, please call the sheriff’s office at 318-256-9241.

