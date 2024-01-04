Whataburger introduces all-new boneless WhataWings

(Whataburger)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Whataburger is starting off the new year with the introduction of an all-new menu item: boneless WhataWings.

These are nine juicy, 100% white-meat chicken bites tossed in one of four sauces options: Honey Butter, Buffalo, Honey BBQ and Sweet & Spicy sauce.

The WhataWings are available for a limited time. Pricing and availability vary by market.

“Our customers have a passion for Whataburger’s proprietary sauces. So, we’re excited to spread our wings around that enthusiasm by pairing favorites like Honey Butter and Sweet & Spicy with our premium chicken tender bites,” said Whataburger Chief Administrative Officer Alexander Ivannikov.

Copyright 2024 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
Telvin Gullette
Alexandria man arrested for New Year’s Eve homicide on East Sycamore
3 accused of assisting Avoyelles escapee Joseph Ewing
7 sentenced to federal prison for meth trafficking conspiracy in Natchitoches

Latest News

Get a free tree at Louisiana Forestry Association for Arbor Day
Dave Costa has retired after working as a mail carrier for 56 years, with 32 of those on the...
Mail carrier completes his route for final time before retiring after 56 years
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
New Biden ad introduces focal point for campaign
New Biden ad introduces focal point for campaign
New Biden ad introduces focal point for campaign