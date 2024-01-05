3 juveniles arrested for NYE armed robbery on West Sycamore Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested three juveniles on Thursday, January 4, in connection to the armed robbery and shooting that happened Sunday night (New Year’s Eve) in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street.

APD said one 17-year-old and two 16-year-old juveniles were each charged with one count of attempted second degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of juvenile in possession of a handgun.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

APD is investigating multiple incidents of gunfire on New Year's Eve.

