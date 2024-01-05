3 juveniles arrested for NYE armed robbery on West Sycamore Street

Gunfire on NYE in Alexandria 2023(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested three juveniles on Thursday, January 4, in connection to the armed robbery and shooting that happened Sunday night (New Year’s Eve) in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street.

APD said one 17-year-old and two 16-year-old juveniles were each charged with one count of attempted second degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of juvenile in possession of a handgun.

RELATED: APD investigating multiple incidents involving gunfire on New Year’s Eve 2023

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

APD is investigating multiple incidents of gunfire on New Year's Eve.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

