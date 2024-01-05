Alexandria man arrested for October 2023 homicide on West Sycamore Street

Alfred Rue IV
Alfred Rue IV(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted for the October 2023 homicide of De’Asia Mullins in the 2200 blocks of West Sycamore Street turned himself in at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on January 4, 2024.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, Alfred Rue IV, 25, had an active warrant for one count of second degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was booked into the jail with bond set at $1,000,000.

Back on October 18 around 12:42 a.m., APD responded to shots fired on West Sycamore Street. Responding officers located De’Asia Mullins, 19, of Alexandria, who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The preliminary investigation indicated that this was a domestic violence-related incident.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

APD has issued a warrant for Alfred Rue, IV, in reference to a shooting on West Sycamore Street.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

