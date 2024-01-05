Attorneys for family of Ronnie Caldwell Jr. seeking to take wrongful death lawsuit to state court

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An attorney for the family of Ronnie Caldwell Jr. told News Channel 5 that they are now seeking to bring their wrongful death lawsuit to state court.

Caldwell was a Northwestern State football player who was shot and killed at the Quad Apartment Complex in Natchitoches last October.

Following his death, Caldwell’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana against the Board of Supervisors at Northwestern State University, former NSU football coach Brad Laird and the Quad Apartment Complex through its owner, Campus Advantage Inc., and its insurance company, XYZ Insurance Company.

The lawsuit argued that the apartment complex, located across the street from NSU, did not maintain a safe living condition and failed to have reasonable safety measures on the property.

RELATED STORY: Family of Ronnie Caldwell Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit against Northwestern State, apartment complex

Amid the ongoing legal battle, the family recently filed a voluntary motion to dismiss Campus Advantage, Inc. from the lawsuit. One of the family attorneys told KALB it was due to a lack of diversity.

All parties named defendants have previously filed motions for dismissal in the lawsuit. The most recent filing came from former NSU football coach Brad Laird. All of them argued a lack of subject matter jurisdiction. Campus Advantage, Inc. and Caldwell’s family are both based out of Texas. As a result, the parties argued that the case does not meet federal diversity jurisdiction requirements.

Now, Caldwell’s family is looking to have the case heard in state court instead. The family’s legal team filed a lawsuit in the 10th Judicial District Court of Natchitoches back on Dec. 28.

As for the investigation into Caldwell’s death, Natchitoches Police have not made an arrest in connection to the case in over two months. To this day, police have not charged any suspect for the murder of Caldwell.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2024 KALB. All rights reserved.