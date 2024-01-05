Fire extinguished at Entergy substation in Algiers; power restored

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About 9,400 Entergy customers were without power Friday (Jan. 5) morning after a fire broke out at a substation in Algiers.

Fire at Algiers Entergy substation possible cause of about 10,000 being without power (Fox 8)

Large fire visible in Algiers coming over the Woodland Bridge. Looks to be an Entergy Substation with nearly 10,000 people out of power. pic.twitter.com/p8oh3uYF2E — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) January 5, 2024

NOFD responded to the scene. The fire was extinguished around 10:20 a.m.

#BREAKING Parts of Algiers are without power after a fire at an Entergy substation.



Thousands are without power. We are working on getting more details. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/ihANmhhIVD — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) January 5, 2024

Power was restored to all affected customers just before 1 p.m.

The fire is out at the Algiers substation.



Here is the equipment that caught on fire this morning. 9,000+ customers on the West Bank are without power.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/Hqgn2EveLu — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) January 5, 2024

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According to the Sewerage and Water Board, the fire also affected their Westbank Wastewater Treatment Plant & Sewer Pumping Stations. They say they are working to mobilize generators and pumps to the stations and they are asking customers to conserve their water usage as much as possible.

Our Westbank Wastewater Treatment Plant & Sewer Pumping Stations on the Westbank have been affected by the power outage. We are working to mobilize generators and pumps to the Sewer Pumping Stations. — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans) January 5, 2024

