Fire extinguished at Entergy substation in Algiers; power restored
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About 9,400 Entergy customers were without power Friday (Jan. 5) morning after a fire broke out at a substation in Algiers.
NOFD responded to the scene. The fire was extinguished around 10:20 a.m.
Power was restored to all affected customers just before 1 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
According to the Sewerage and Water Board, the fire also affected their Westbank Wastewater Treatment Plant & Sewer Pumping Stations. They say they are working to mobilize generators and pumps to the stations and they are asking customers to conserve their water usage as much as possible.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2024 WVUE. All rights reserved.