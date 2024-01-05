Fire extinguished at Entergy substation in Algiers; power restored

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About 9,400 Entergy customers were without power Friday (Jan. 5) morning after a fire broke out at a substation in Algiers.

NOFD responded to the scene. The fire was extinguished around 10:20 a.m.

Power was restored to all affected customers just before 1 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According to the Sewerage and Water Board, the fire also affected their Westbank Wastewater Treatment Plant & Sewer Pumping Stations. They say they are working to mobilize generators and pumps to the stations and they are asking customers to conserve their water usage as much as possible.

